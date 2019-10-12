Yeovil 1 – 2 Harrogate Town

Please share the news













Harrogate’s first trip to Huish Park, Yeovil, ended in a superb victory as they extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Jack Diamond was given a place in Town’s starting line up after his impressive performance at Wrexham on Tuesday evening.

The Glovers, who had previously won their last five home matches, made a bright start and both Jimmy Smith and Courtney Duffus went close with early strikes.

But Town soon began to hit their stride and Yeovil’s Luke Wilkinson and Charlie Lee were yellow carded by Referee Brock as they sought to halt Town’s progress by foul means.

After Lee’s foul, Diamond hit the resulting free kick over the bar from twentyfive yards and later on he headed a Brendan Kiernan cross into the arms of home keeper, Adam Smith.

Just before the break Yeovil had the chance to take the lead when Murphy sent Duffus through on goal but James Belshaw managed to stop the ball on the line and Connor Hall completed the clearance.

After a rather low key first half, both sides upped the tempo in the second.

With twenty minutes left to play it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Diamond’s free kick was headed clear to Kiernan whose cross shot found the corner of the Glover’s net.

Seven minutes later the small band of travelling supporters were on cloud nine as Mark Beck played Jack Muldoon through on goal and he coolly slotted the ball past Smith for Town’s second.

As five minutes stoppage time was announced, Town were given a late scare when Murphy pulled one back for Yeovil, but it was too little to late for the Glovers and Town returned home with a memorable victory.









TownBelshaw, Fallowfield, G Smith, Falkingham, Burrell, Beck(Stead 83), Kiernan(Emmett 90), Muldoon, Hall, W Smith, Diamond, Thomson(85).

Unused subs, Cracknell, Bradley.

Scorers, Kiernan 71, Muldoon 78.

Yeovil,

A Smith, Collins, J Smith, Wilkinson, Worthington(Skendi 78), Murphy, Hippolyte, Duffus(Omotayo 68), Bradbury, Hutton, (Dagnall 84), Lee.

Unused subs, Alcock, D’Ath.

Scorer, Murphy 90+1

Booked, Wilkinson, Lee Att.3237

Referee C Brock