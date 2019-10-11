Highfield Prep School celebrates 20 years

Please share the news











Highfield Prep School welcomed the Right Reverend Nick Baines, Bishop of Leeds recently for a 20th Anniversary Service of Blessing in the school’s Chapel.

Pupils, parents and invited guests gathered for the first major event of Highfield Prep School’s 20th Anniversary year which celebrated the past, present and future of the school.

Following the lighting of a candle for the service, Bishop Nick Baines spoke about how a small flame can illuminate a whole room, and whatever the darkness is, the light will never be extinguished.

James Savile, Head of Highfield Prep School said: We were delighted that the Bishop of Leeds was able to deliver the Rededication and Blessing to our school community on this special day. We were also very pleased to welcome former pupil and our first Head Girl, Rebecca Bentley and Pam Grimsditch who was the first Deputy Head of Highfield. The school has come a long way in twenty years and we are always eager to develop and be the very best we can be. We are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated staff who give a lot of time to the success of Highfield. We also thank the parents and families who tirelessly support the work of the school.

