UCI organising team decline to answer questions over cycling event

The fiasco following the UCI cycling event in Harrogate is continuing as the UCI organising group, Yorkshire 2019 Ltd and Welcome to Yorkshire have refused to answer questions over the event.

Welcome to Yorkshire have issued a statement, but not attributed it to any individual.

Both the Welcome to Yorkshire Communications Director and Yorkshire 2019 are now on leave, leaving more junior staff to deal with media enquiries.

A Yorkshire 2019 spokesperson said: We’re sorry if some businesses have reported a reduction in trade during the UCI Road World Championships, but we’re not in the position to offer compensation. We liaised extensively with businesses in the three years leading up to the Championships to ensure they had the opportunity to mitigate against any impact on trade, and equally capitalise on the opportunity. We’re delighted that many businesses were able to do that, and experience the positive benefits that the Championships brought about. An independent economic impact study is currently being conducted and the results will be shared in due course. We’re hugely proud of the exposure we generated for the Harrogate borough, and Yorkshire as a whole, and the benefits of hosting the event will be felt for many years to come.

These are the questions they have refused to answer:

Many local businesses are reporting that their trade was significantly down and some saying that they had no customers on some days. What does Yorkshire 2019 say to them and are there plans for financial compensation ? Harrogate Borough Council have said that they will pay for the repairs of the Stray. Why is Yorkshire2019 not paying for the repairs Do you believe that the footfall to Harrogate was as expected ? The UCI has a reputation as leaving financial turmoil and debt to host parties. Is Yorkshire 2019 looking like it will cover costs or make a profit ? Would Yorkshire 2019 meet with local business at a public meeting to discuss their concerns ? How do you believe that Harrogate has been left following the event ? Can you confirm the remit of Ernst and Young report for the independent review and do you know how many local businesses will be involved ?

