Police were alerted to a report of a violence threat at an address in Jennyfields at 9.47am on Thursday 10 October 2019.

A man believed to be responsible for the alleged threat had already left the area when police arrived.

The attending officers were supported by the Firearms Support Unit and a police helicopter.

A man has been arrested and remains in police custody for questioning. Please quote NYP-10102019-0108









