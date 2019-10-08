Marie Curie’s Harrogate Fundraising Group presents Last Night at the Proms

Please share the news











The Harrogate Fundraising Group, are a formidable fundraising force. Coming together as a group less than two years ago, with high ambition and a sense of purpose.

They have raised over £40,000 during this short time and set to have another fantastic year.

On 17 October at the stunning Royal Hall they will host the first Harrogate Last night of the Proms event, hoping to make it an annual event.

The World famous Grimethorpe colliery band will not disappoint, Grimethorpe’s diverse noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television / radio appearances and professional recordings. The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie “Brassed Off” for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

Over 500 tickets have been sold already, don’t miss out on your chance to be part of a fantastic evening. Alongside the world-famous brass band, we pay respect to the mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing, with special guests from Catterick The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own). and war time songs from the band along with a singalong for everyone to join in.

See https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Grimethorpe-Colliery-Band-Last-Night-of-the-Proms for tickets

As well as a fantastic night of pure entertainment, the night will raise thousands of pounds for Marie Curie.

Marie Curie services are available across the whole of the Harrogate District. Their nurses travel to up to 25 miles from their homes, covering every single village and town. The nurses start work at 10 pm and finish at 7 am, they work every single day 365 days a year, whatever the weather. Providing in home free care for people with a terminal illness.

The charity cares for and supports people at any stage of their illness, not just the final weeks and days of their life.

Marie Curie is the leader in research into better ways of caring for people with terminal illness.

Seven out of 10 people cared for by Marie Curie Nurses die in their own homes, the place most people say they would like to be.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said: They are an exceptional bunch of enthusiastic individuals. All the members work together so well and have really embraced becoming fundraising volunteers. Each member of the group has a personal connection with the charity which fuels their energy and inspires them to raise as much money as they possibility can. Their ambition is to get the whole of Harrogate involved with Marie Curie!









