//

Marie Curie’s Harrogate Fundraising Group presents Last Night at the Proms

The Harrogate Fundraising Group, are a formidable fundraising force. Coming together as a group less than two years ago, with high ambition and a sense of purpose. They have raised over £40,000 during this short time and set to have another fantastic year.

3 mins read
Start


Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

The Harrogate Fundraising Group, are a formidable fundraising force. Coming together as a group less than two years ago, with high ambition and a sense of purpose.

They have raised over £40,000 during this short time and set to have another fantastic year.

On 17 October at the stunning Royal Hall they will host the first Harrogate Last night of the Proms event, hoping to make it an annual event.

The World famous Grimethorpe colliery band will not disappoint, Grimethorpe’s diverse noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFTA Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television / radio appearances and professional recordings. The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie “Brassed Off” for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

Over 500 tickets have been sold already, don’t miss out on your chance to be part of a fantastic evening. Alongside the world-famous brass band, we pay respect to the mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing, with special guests from Catterick The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeths’ Own). and war time songs from the band along with a singalong for everyone to join in.

See https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Grimethorpe-Colliery-Band-Last-Night-of-the-Proms for tickets

As well as a fantastic night of pure entertainment, the night will raise thousands of pounds for Marie Curie.

Marie Curie services are available across the whole of the Harrogate District. Their nurses travel to up to 25 miles from their homes, covering every single village and town. The nurses start work at 10 pm and finish at 7 am, they work every single day 365 days a year, whatever the weather. Providing in home free care for people with a terminal illness.

The charity cares for and supports people at any stage of their illness, not just the final weeks and days of their life.

Marie Curie is the leader in research into better ways of caring for people with terminal illness.

Seven out of 10 people cared for by Marie Curie Nurses die in their own homes, the place most people say they would like to be.

Gemma Hewitt, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser said:

They are an exceptional bunch of enthusiastic individuals. All the members work together so well and have really embraced becoming fundraising volunteers. Each member of the group has a personal connection with the charity which fuels their energy and inspires them to raise as much money as they possibility can. Their ambition is to get the whole of Harrogate involved with Marie Curie!





Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

THE work of six budding young Ripon Grammar School poets is to be published in a new book which comes out this weekend as the whole school gets behind the city's popular poetry festival.
Previous Story

Student poets get work in print - book out on 12 Oct

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info