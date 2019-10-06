Dads amazing charity challenge to mark 2 years of son being in remission

Please share the news











Team George was founded by Mark and Helen Gallimore after their son George was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2013. From diagnosis and throughout his illness, George and his family were supported by Candlelighters “Without Candlelighters life would have been impossible” Mark Gallimore 2019

Mark has set himself an unbelievable challenge in support of Candlelighters and is giving Forest Gump a run for his money!

By the end of 2020 Mark aims to do 2000 miles worth of races or walks for Candlelighters to mark 2 years of his son George being in remission. So far 5 marathons,17 Half Marathons,25 10ks,1 10 miles,2 Total warriors,1 fire and lego walk,1 abseil and 8 long distance walks have been completed by Mark with 1 Marathon,1 Half Marathon,1 20 miles, 4 10ks and 1 5 mile still to go this year!!! This will take Marks total miles to a staggering 850miles which equates to the distance from Yorkshire to Barcelona!

Mark’s wall is completely covered in all his medals with more to come.

Mark said: I will continue to raise money for Candlelighters until it’s time for me to raise money for some new knees. If children can go through childhood cancer this is the least I can do.

Chloe from Candlelighters said: Mark you are a true inspiration to so many people and the amount you and Team George have raised along with the awareness you have provided for Candlelighters is absolutely phenomenal. We cannot thank you enough!

Candlelighters couldn’t continue to support children and families affected by childhood cancer such as Mark’s, without the amazing support of individuals and groups like him and Team George!









