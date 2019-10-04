Stray damage from the UCI Cycling event, who should pay for the repairs ?

As the debate continues on social media over the damage to the Harrogate Stray, neither Harrogate Borough Council or Yorkshire 2019 will answer the question as to who will pay for the damage.
With other events that have damaged the Stray, Harrogate Borough Council will place a charge for the repair work. The council have haven’t confirmed if that is the case with the damage caused by the UCI Cycling event.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 said:
Yorkshire 2019 are continuing to work with Harrogate Borough Council on the restoration of The Stray.
A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said:
As soon as the West Park area of the Stray is returned to us from the event organisers we will be ensuring it is restored.
Without minimising what needs to be done, the ground can recover quickly and faster than many would expect. The grass will grow back, and it will be returned to normal.
Was there any insurance in force to cover consequential damage of the event? Wouldn’t that be a requirement of use of the Stray?
I think it is scary that the council could possibly get away with such a poorly planned event. I live in Leeds and couldn’t visit my dad in his care home for 9 days. I have spoken to many residents whose lives were made a hell by this ill conceived, ego extravaganza for the councillors. I feel most sorry for the local businesses who lost nearly two weeks trading, and then I feel sorry for their poor staff who had waste their holiday allowance because they could not get to work. This is not right. And now the council has the audacity to say the Stray will be back to normal faster than you think? It looks like a World War I battle zone and it won’t recover for months. How is that for the image of Harrogate.
The CycleMafia seem too think that anyone who complained about the UCI Championship is just moaning. The event was far to big for a small town to handle, with the district impression that a few CyceMafia organised the whole thing for their own benefit, to Big themselves up. I cannot see any long term benefit from this. Shops won’t be busier, hotels won’t sell more rooms, no more people will visit Harrogate because of this event.
It seems that projections were “made up”, consultations were non existent and the whole organisation was opaque. Yes the Stray may recover, but that’s not really the point. The bad feeling left by this circus will live long. Except for the CycleMafia who road on the pavement, told pedestrians to get out of the way and patted themselves on the back that they’d finally arrived. Well, they did. Then they destroyed a town and rode off.