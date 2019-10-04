Stray damage from the UCI Cycling event, who should pay for the repairs ?

Please share the news











As the debate continues on social media over the damage to the Harrogate Stray, neither Harrogate Borough Council or Yorkshire 2019 will answer the question as to who will pay for the damage.

With other events that have damaged the Stray, Harrogate Borough Council will place a charge for the repair work. The council have haven’t confirmed if that is the case with the damage caused by the UCI Cycling event.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 said: Yorkshire 2019 are continuing to work with Harrogate Borough Council on the restoration of The Stray.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said: As soon as the West Park area of the Stray is returned to us from the event organisers we will be ensuring it is restored. Without minimising what needs to be done, the ground can recover quickly and faster than many would expect. The grass will grow back, and it will be returned to normal.

