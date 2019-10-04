/

Stray damage from the UCI Cycling event, who should pay for the repairs ?

1 min read
3
Start


Please share the news
  • 52
    Shares

As the debate continues on social media over the damage to the Harrogate Stray, neither Harrogate Borough Council or Yorkshire 2019 will answer the question as to who will pay for the damage.

With other events that have damaged the Stray, Harrogate Borough Council will place a charge for the repair work. The council have haven’t confirmed if that is the case with the damage caused by the UCI Cycling event.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 said:

Yorkshire 2019 are continuing to work with Harrogate Borough Council on the restoration of The Stray.

 

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said:

As soon as the West Park area of the Stray is returned to us from the event organisers we will be ensuring it is restored.

Without minimising what needs to be done, the ground can recover quickly and faster than many would expect. The grass will grow back, and it will be returned to normal.

 

Who should pay for the repair of the Harrogate Stray folowing the UCI Cycling event ?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 





Please share the news
  • 52
    Shares
  • 52
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

3 Comments

  1. Was there any insurance in force to cover consequential damage of the event? Wouldn’t that be a requirement of use of the Stray?

    Reply

  2. I think it is scary that the council could possibly get away with such a poorly planned event. I live in Leeds and couldn’t visit my dad in his care home for 9 days. I have spoken to many residents whose lives were made a hell by this ill conceived, ego extravaganza for the councillors. I feel most sorry for the local businesses who lost nearly two weeks trading, and then I feel sorry for their poor staff who had waste their holiday allowance because they could not get to work. This is not right. And now the council has the audacity to say the Stray will be back to normal faster than you think? It looks like a World War I battle zone and it won’t recover for months. How is that for the image of Harrogate.

    Reply

  3. The CycleMafia seem too think that anyone who complained about the UCI Championship is just moaning. The event was far to big for a small town to handle, with the district impression that a few CyceMafia organised the whole thing for their own benefit, to Big themselves up. I cannot see any long term benefit from this. Shops won’t be busier, hotels won’t sell more rooms, no more people will visit Harrogate because of this event.

    It seems that projections were “made up”, consultations were non existent and the whole organisation was opaque. Yes the Stray may recover, but that’s not really the point. The bad feeling left by this circus will live long. Except for the CycleMafia who road on the pavement, told pedestrians to get out of the way and patted themselves on the back that they’d finally arrived. Well, they did. Then they destroyed a town and rode off.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Group photo with The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Stuart Martin MBE and Mayoress with volunteers and past and current members of the youth club
Previous Story

10th Anniversary Celebrations of the NAS Harrogate Springboard Youth Club

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info