Police appeal following violent incident with a group of men fighting in Harrogate

Please share the news











9 Shares

Police are appealing for information after a public order incident in Harrogate.

At about 6pm on Wednesday 25 September, police were called to an incident on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, near to the junctions of Leyland Road and St Andrews Crescent.

The incident involved a group of people fighting close to the roadside.

Police have arrested six men in connection with the incident. They have been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: This is a concerning incident, but residents can be reassured that we have made a number of arrests and an extensive investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

Anyone with any information about the incident, including any witnesses, are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for the Harrogate Investigation Hub. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference 12190178276 when passing information.

Please share the news











9 Shares