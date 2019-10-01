Harrogate Borough Council’s small transport grant scheme

There is still time for community groups, town and parish councils, schools and local businesses to apply for grants of between £200 and £5,000 to support innovative and new opportunities to support sustainable travel programmes.
This could include, new or resurface a stretch of cycleway, secure cycle storage, air quality schemes such as raising awareness or projects aimed at reducing car use and dependence.
Applications are open until Monday 14 October and are available via their website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/grants