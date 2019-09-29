uci ladies elite harrogate

UCI Fan Zone closes due to bad weather

The UCI organisers have confirmed that the fan zone will be closed today – 29 September 2019.

This follows the shortening of the Men’s Elite road race by 24km See Elite Men’s Road Race re-routed following bad weather

This evening’s live music entertainment has also been cancelled.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow Weather warning .

River levels haved continue to rise on Sunday after a band of heavy rainfall passed over the area overnight.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible throughout Sunday. Levels will continue to rise during the morning and into the afternoon. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.






