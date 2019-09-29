Elite Men’s Road Race re-routed following bad weather

Please share the news











14 Shares

Due to heavy rain that continues to fall across the northern section of the Elite Men’s Road Race route, Yorkshire 2019 and the UCI have taken the decision to divert the route at Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth, and to direct riders east up Temple Bank and along the A684 to Leyburn where the race will continue as normal.

This shortens the route by 24km, but is compensated with 9-laps of the Harrogate Circuit.

The decision was made after extensive consultation with the UCI, multi-agency partners, the environment agency and local mountain rescue teams.

Yorkshire 2019, Organisers said: We consider the safety of spectators and riders as paramount and want everyone to enjoy the racing, but the conditions in the Dales puts that at risk.

Sunday 29 September

Men Elite Road Race – Leeds to Harrogate 9:00am to 3:40pm (9-laps of Harrogate circuit)

Fan Zone

08:00 Fan Zone opens

08:20 Live Racing

08:40 Men’s Elite Road Race

15:55 Medal Ceremony Men’s Elite Road Race

16:10 Best Nation Ceremony

16:25 Closing Ceremony

16:50 Northern Epidemic

18:20 The Feeling

20:30 Fan Zone closes

The race will not now pass through Bainbridge, Hawes, Buttertubs, Muker, Gunnerside, Reeth, and Grinton Moor.

Organisers say that they know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today – they are very sorry.

However, the Elite Men’s Road Race does go ahead today starting in Leeds at the later time of 9:00am.

Spectators who were hoping to see the race in Wensleydale and Swaledale should head to West Witton, Wensley or Leyburn where they can view the race as it passes through just before 11:00am.

There will also be nine laps of the Harrogate circuit before the finish on Parliament Street.









Please share the news











14 Shares