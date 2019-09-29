Elite Men’s Road Race re-routed following bad weather

2 mins read
Start


Please share the news
  • 14
    Shares

Due to heavy rain that continues to fall across the northern section of the Elite Men’s Road Race route, Yorkshire 2019 and the UCI have taken the decision to divert the route at Bishopdale Beck just outside Aysgarth, and to direct riders east up Temple Bank and along the A684 to Leyburn where the race will continue as normal.

This shortens the route by 24km, but is compensated with 9-laps of the Harrogate Circuit.

The decision was made after extensive consultation with the UCI,  multi-agency partners, the environment agency and local mountain rescue teams.

Yorkshire 2019, Organisers said:

We consider the safety of spectators and riders as paramount and want everyone to enjoy the racing, but the conditions in the Dales puts that at risk.

Sunday 29 September
Men Elite Road Race – Leeds to Harrogate 9:00am to 3:40pm (9-laps of Harrogate circuit)

Fan Zone

08:00 Fan Zone opens
08:20 Live Racing
08:40 Men’s Elite Road Race
15:55 Medal Ceremony Men’s Elite Road Race
16:10 Best Nation Ceremony
16:25 Closing Ceremony
16:50 Northern Epidemic
18:20 The Feeling
20:30 Fan Zone closes

The race will not now pass through Bainbridge, Hawes, Buttertubs, Muker, Gunnerside, Reeth, and Grinton Moor.

 

Organisers say that they  know this will be hugely disappointing to the communities in these locations who have been planning events and celebrations to coincide with the race today – they are very sorry.

However, the Elite Men’s Road Race does go ahead today starting in Leeds at the later time of 9:00am.

Spectators who were hoping to see the race in Wensleydale and Swaledale should head to West Witton, Wensley or Leyburn where they can view the race as it passes through just before 11:00am.

There will also be nine laps of the Harrogate circuit before the finish on Parliament Street.





Please share the news
  • 14
    Shares
  • 14
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Video: Harrogate Grammar School create human bicycle land art for the UCI cycle race

harrogate town
Next Story

Harrogate Town 2 - 0 Sutton United

Latest from News

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info