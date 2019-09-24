The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show is set to re-build property ambitions for the region

Please share the news











The popularity of self-build in the Northern region has hit at an all-time high, according to recent research by Insulation Express, with several cities in the region offering plots for between £128,000 and £388,000.

The Northern Homebuilding & Renovating Show will be returning to Harrogate Convention Centre from 1-3 November 2019 with practical advice, products and services to help consumers fulfil their property aspirations.

The event, sponsored by Korniche, a market-leading manufacturer of aluminium roof products, will grant visitors access to a wealth of industry know-how via 500+ advice sessions and 35+ free daily masterclasses on themes from myths on underfloor heating to choosing the right building contractor. In addition, over 240+ exhibitors will showcase their latest products and services from an array of industries including architecture; design; financial topics; kitchens; bathrooms; doors and windows; lighting; heating; ventilation; planning permission, and much more.

Regardless of the stage of a home improvement project, attendees can gain credible professional support and expertise on all things self-build and renovation over the three days. They will be able to find cutting-edge information on a wide range of topics including renovating, building your own home, extensions and conversions, eco and heating, doors and windows, and more, discussed extensively by experts at over 12 free daily seminars and 35 masterclasses.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore state-of-the-art products and services from over 240 national and local brands. In addition, they will be able to engage with actual case studies on location to discover the most common challenges when embarking on a self-build project.

Home improvers who are eager to run their ideas past industry-leading property experts are encouraged to visit the Ask the Expert area inside The Advice Centre, sponsored by Internorm, Europe’s leading windows and doors manufacturer. Experts include director of content and product development for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, Michael Holmes; editorial director of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine, Jason Orme; planning expert Sally Tagg; building expert Bob Branscombe; and self-build expert Allan Corfield.

This area will also house the Ask the Builder zone, where members of the Federation of Master Builders will dish out tips to visitors on hiring accredited construction workers. For those keen to find out more about the design, planning and construction process, the Ask the Architect area in The Advice Centre is an essential spot whereby chartered specialists from RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) will offer tailored advice and support via one-on-one consultations.

A key stage of tackling a home improvement project is obtaining planning permission. Sally Tagg and her team of experts from Foxley Tagg will provide updated information on current regulations and laws and finding a logical path to deliver the outcome desired.

One-day tickets are £8 in advance or £12 on the door and two-day tickets are £12 in advance and £16 on the door (children under 16 go free). For further information visit www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/harrogate or call 0844 874 0484

