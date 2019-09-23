Maidenhead United 1 – 1 Harrogate Town

Please share the news











Harrogate Town maintained their good record against Maidenhead United, when they came away from York Street,with a 1-1 draw.

Simon Weaver made two changes from last Saturday’s match, bringing Jon Stead back after suspension, while giving Jack Diamond his first start for the club.

Alex Bradley posed an early threat for Town, forcing home keeper, Taye Ashby-Hammond, to make a good save from a shot from the edge of the area, before soon afterwards, striking the post with the keeper beaten.

Town’s pressure was rewarded after nine minutes, when Sam Jones rose highest at the far post to head in Bradley’s free kick.

Unfortunately, Town’s lead was short-lived, because on 22 minutes,a superb 30 yard strike from Shamir Fenelon flashed past James Belshaw into Town’s net.

An entertaining first half ended the scores level, although Belshaw had to pull out a save from the top drawer to keep out Ryan Upward’s screamer.

The first action after the break,saw Jones create an opening for Brendan Kiernan, but his shot was smothered by the United defence.

Next, a cross to the far post from Diamond found Ryan Fallowfield, but he was unable to find the finishing touch, but two late opportunity’s for Town almost bore dividends.

On 84 minutes,Mark Beck headed a Kiernan centre goalwards,only for Alan Massey to clear off the line,and four minutes later,Kiernan broke through the middle,only to be denied by the excellent Ashby-Hammond.

The next game is on Tuesday evening when we make the short journey to the Shay,to take on high fliers,FC Halifax.









Town

Belshaw,Fallowfield,G Smith,Burrell,Jones(Muldoon 62),Kiernan,Bradley,Stead(Beck 67),Hall,W Smith,Diamond(Thomson 73).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Brown.

Scorer,Jones 9.

Booked Diamond,Thomson

Maidenhead,

Ashby-Hammond,Steer,Ellul(Cietima 51),Fenelon,Comley,Cassidy,Mensah(Akintunde 69),Nana-Twumasi,Upward(Davies 81),Massey,Smile.

Unused subs,Dunne,Whitehall.

Scorer,Fenelon 22.

Booked,Steer Att.1127

Referee,E Swallow

