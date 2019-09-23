Hospice charities ready to paint the town red, orange, green and purple

Please share the news













It’s bold, bright, and beautiful – and it’s back to brighten up your autumn! The North Yorkshire Colour Rush community 5k takes place on 27 October 2019, at Ripley showground.

The ever-popular event, raising funds for Saint Michael’s and Herriot Hospice Homecare, will see hundreds of people walking, jogging or running round a picturesque parkland course, showered with clouds of multi-coloured paint at every kilometre.

Participants wear plain white clothes and run, walk, jog, or skip their way round a beautiful 5k course. Colour Rushers finish the course covered from head to toe in a kaleidoscope of colour.

Earlybird sign ups can register for just £15 per adult or £10 for 5-18 year olds before October 1, before the full price of £20 per adult, £15 per child kicks in. The event is not suitable for under 5s.

To sign up online for North Yorkshire’s brightest, happiest 5k, go to www.yorkshirecolourrush.org.uk. T: (1423) 878 628

Colour Rushers are encouraged to raise as much sponsorship as possible to support Saint Michael’s and Herriot Hospice Homecare, to continue their vital work supporting people in North Yorkshire living with terminal illness and bereavement.

The event is expected to be extremely popular and people are encouraged to register now to avoid missing out. There will be refreshments, stalls and entertainment to keep everyone happy on the day.

Saint Michael’s and Herriot chief executive Tony Collins said: Our Colour Rush 5k is great fun; it’s vibrant, it’s bursting with colour and it’s on your doorstep. The Colour Rush isn’t about speed or fitness, it’s about celebrating colour and having fun with your friends, family and colleagues all whilst raising vital funds for hospice care.