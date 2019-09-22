Fatal collision on Kirby Road in Ripon

Please share the news











5 Shares

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision, which happened at 6.30pm on Saturday 21 September 2019 on Kirkby Road in Ripon, to contact them.

Police were alerted by ambulance services to a collision between a blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorbike and a white Ford Transit van on Kirkby Road, about two miles out of Ripon, towards Kirkby Malzard.

Sadly, due to the injuries sustained in the collision, the 56-year old man from Ripon who was riding the motorbike died at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit van was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

The road was closed for eight hours to allow the Collision Investigation Unit to attend the scene and carry out a full investigation. It reopened at 3am.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or either vehicle prior to it, to contact them. They would particularly like to speak to anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.

Please dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team. You can also email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference number 12190175718.

Please share the news











5 Shares