Knaresborough theft suspect arrested thanks to off-duty officer’s vigilance

A suspected thief has been arrested thanks to the vigilance of an off-duty police officer and store staff in Knaresborough.

At about 2pm on Sunday 15 September 2019, a boy was seen on in-store CCTV stealing items of clothing from a shop at the town’s retail park.

As he left the store, he was challenged by an off-duty Special Constable, who happened to be passing. He had noticed the boy behaving suspiciously, and detained him until an on-duty officer arrived at the scene a few minutes later.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of shop theft, and taken into custody. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Two suspected stolen coats and two bottles of perfume were recovered.