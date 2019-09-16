Stars set for Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International

Please share the news













Yorkshire 2019 have confirmed that six newly-crowned world champions and a further seven medallists will be competing at the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International on Saturday.

They include:

British cycling legend Dame Sarah Storey, who won both the time trial and road race events in the C5 class at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Emmen, Holland, last week. She will start in Tadcaster.

Australian Carol Cooke, who also claimed two rainbow jerseys in the WT2 time trial and road race events. She will get going in Wetherby.

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and pilot Eve McCrystal, the 2019 B-class world road race champions and time trial silver medallists. They will commence in Beverley.

Beverley-born Adam Duggleby who will roll out of his home town in the B class piloting Stephen Bate. Adam and Stephen bagged silver medals in the time trial event in Emmen and are real contenders to win on home turf.

The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will be the first-ever para-cycling event to take place alongside the UCI Road World Championships.

The event includes 26 races in total, all held on one day, with men’s and women’s contests taking place across all four para-cycling classifications. Setting off from Beverley, Tadcaster and Wetherby, every race will finish in Harrogate and the results will count towards qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Highlights of the action will also be screened on BBC Two from 1pm on Sunday as part of the live coverage of the Team Trial Mixed Relay event which will kick off the UCI Road World Championships.

The current start lists and timings for every race at the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International can be found at Yorkshire2019.co.uk/para and on the Yorkshire 2019 App

As well as star riders, the trophies for the event have also been unveiled. These stylish awards feature Yorkshire 2019 swirling Y logo and will be keenly fought over by the world’s best para-cyclists.

Yorkshire 2019 Chief Executive Andy Hindley said: We’re delighted to have attracted so many world-class riders for the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International and we can’t wait to see them in action. Many of them will be in peak condition after the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Emmen last week, and this Saturday they’ll receive a warm Yorkshire welcome in front of one of the largest crowds ever assembled for an elite para-cycling event. Hosting these races alongside the UCI Road World Championships was absolutely essential to us as we want them to be the most inclusive, innovative and inspiring Championships ever. The trophies the winners will receive also look pretty spectacular too and I’m sure they’ll be treasured keepsakes from a truly memorable day.

The UCI Road World Championships have only been held in Great Britain on three previous occasions, the most recent of which was at Goodwood in 1982. The 2019 Championships will take place in Yorkshire between 22-29 September.

The celebrations will begin on Saturday 21 September when – for the very first time – a UCI-sanctioned, one-day international para-cycling event will take place ahead of the Championships. The Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International will act as a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and welcome entries from every Paralympic road racing classification.

The Championships commence on the Sunday with the maiden Mixed Team Time Trial Relay and the programme continues through to Sunday 29 September with Individual Time Trials and Road Races for Junior (17/18 years), Under 23 and Elite male and female riders.

Approximately 1,400 riders are set to compete from 90 countries and the action will be beamed to a global TV audience.







