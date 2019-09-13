Harrogate Autumn Flower Show to move out of Harrogate

Please share the news













Harrogate Flower Shows is set to move the Harrogate Autumn Flower show to Newby Hall & Gardens from 2020.

The event will take place for the last time this year in Harrogate the Great Yorkshire Showground, before moving 17 miles to the new location in Ripon.

It was originally held in the town’s Valley Gardens, before moving to the Exhibition Halls in 1983 and the Great Yorkshire Showground in 1995.

Up to 40,000 show visitors come through the gates during the weekend of the event.

Harrogate Flower Show Director, Nick Smith said: Any good attraction or event should regularly review what it is able to offer and ensure that it stays both relevant and vibrant for its visitors. We have carried out that process over the last year and, working with our partners at Newby, we are thrilled to become the first national gardening event to offer future visitors all of their favourite show features, plus access to a fabulous stately home and gardens. Newby Hall is only a few miles away, with access just off the A1M, and offers 25 acres of incredible gardens, as well as a children’s adventure garden. The move has really given us an opportunity to reimagine what our show could look like and we hope that our visitors will be as excited as we are about the future!

Richard Compton, owner of Newby Hall and Gardens, added: We are delighted to be hosting the UK’s premier autumn gardening event and can promise a warm Newby welcome to Harrogate Autumn Flower Show visitors and exhibitors for 18 – 20 September 2020. Our award-winning gardens offer 15 different garden ‘rooms’ to explore, in addition to our iconic herbaceous borders. The combination of the flower show, the gardens and the hall will create an incredible experience. We are proud and excited.

The Harrogate Spring Flower Show will remain at its current home at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Nick Smith commented: We have always opened and closed the UK gardening season with two very distinct events in spring and autumn. We can now celebrate those differences by offering two very different venues as well as two very different shows.