Delight at new art classrooms

Students at Rossett School have returned from their summer break to find two brand new purpose-built art classrooms.

Thanks to grant funding of around £300,000 from North Yorkshire County Council, the school has created two bright and spacious art rooms, fitted with extra skylights to ensure the lighting is at its best.

The development has enabled Rossett to bring the Art, Design and Technology faculty together within one dedicated area. The old art classrooms have been refreshed and converted into new food tech areas, while the former food tech rooms are now being used as extra teaching space for IT.

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said: We are delighted to open our new classrooms and expand on our already impressive art provision; 75% of our A Level students achieved an A* in the subject this year. The new classrooms are part of a continuing programme of investment at Rossett, which has totalled more than £5 million in the last five years. This latest funding from NYCC is part of the council’s planned expansion of places for primary and secondary pupils. As a forward-thinking school, we are continually developing our provision here at Rossett to meet the growth in student numbers in the area.

Artwork by Rossett A Level student Eve Pepper recently won ‘Best in Show’ at the Red Kite Alliance Summer Design Exhibition, which ran at Harewood House throughout the summer.

Alongside the new classroom development, some of the school’s interior walls have also received a fresh new look over the summer, with huge graphics in the Learning Resource Centre and the Science and English corridors, featuring quotes from famous authors and scientists, as well as useful information and inspirational stories.

Ms Woodcock added: We have had a sustained investment in our teaching and learning environment over the past few years to complement the teaching of all subjects. The students are really appreciative of improvements that we have made.









