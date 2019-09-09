/

Knaresborough Lions in search for new storage facility

1 min read
The Knaresborough Lions are in search of new storage space for a large amount of equipment used for events such as the Bed Race, the feva Beer Festival, and Santa’s sleigh runs.

The Lions have been fortunate for over 18 years to have had the use of a facility on a farmyard near the edge of Knaresborough for a very low rent. There is now a proposed change in use of the land which, if it goes ahead, will mean that the Lions need to look elsewhere for storage. It is possible that this will be needed before the end of the year. The current Lions store is also used for staging belonging to Knaresborough Town Council, and for lights and canopies for the Christmas Market.

Amanda George of the Knaresborough Lions, said:

We are seeking offers of storage facilities equivalent in size to approximately 5 household garages.

This could take the form of unused farm buildings, storage containers, or garages. It would be ideal if the storage were all in one place, but we would consider using more than one smaller site.

We have been very lucky for many years to have had everything in one place and so close to the town.

Anyone able to offer storage to the Knaresborough Lions is asked to get in touch with Lion President Jon Smithells, on 07713 158565 or email lions@smithells.co.uk






