naughtone presented with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Please share the news













Yorkshire based furniture design and manufacturing company naughtone has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade by North Yorkshire Lord-Lieutenants.

Based in Knaresborough, naughtone has been recognised for its excellence in International Trade after expanding rapidly to accommodate international growth. To effectively access a global market, the Yorkshire based business began manufacturing in North America, supporting their approach to sensible lead times, pricing and the environment.

As part of the celebrations, Deputy Lord-Lieutenants for North Yorkshire David Kerfoot and Trevor Watson visited naughtone on Thursday 5th September, to present the team with their award in a formal and Royal ceremony.

The Mayor of Knaresborough Councillor Christine Willoughby was also present as the naughtone team gathered for the Lord-Lieutenants, in full regalia, to read a formal citation and present Sales Director Matt Welsh with the engraved trophy and scroll.

Matt Welsh, Sales Director, said: It was a very regal and memorable event for everyone at naughtone, with a great deal of pride of attached for us. Having achieved the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade as a team is something we can all be extremely proud of as we’ve been making significant steps to becoming a truly global operation. This award recognises the hard work of our colleagues and partners, and the trust of our clients that believe in our products.

Founded in 2005 by three industry professionals, naughtone has products available on a global scale, working with influential and global brands such as Amazon, Etsy and Google. The product range is 100% unique to naughtone, having been designed in house or specifically commissioned.

On display throughout North America, Asia, EMEA and even as far afield as Australia, the range consists of seating, table and storage products and attempts to cater for the most commercial furniture demands, away from the desk and task chair. naughtone has developed a strategy to design and manufacture products that have instant, broad appeal, with extensive applications.