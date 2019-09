Please share the news











Police received s report at 3.50pm on 3 September 2019 by the mother of a ten-year-old boy who was allegedly threatened with a knife by two older boys.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Crabb Lane, Harrogate near to the One Stop Shop.

Police attended and, following a search of the area, two 14-year-old boys were stopped and searched at around 4.35pm.

The two boys were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released on bail.

The incident number is 12190163554.

