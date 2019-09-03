Harrogate Fire Station Open Day this Saturday

Harrogate Fire Station is holding an open day this weekend – 7 September 2019, between 12:30 and 16:30

This year it has been expanded with much more going happening and it is a true community engagement event.

James Winder of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said:

It’s more than just an open day it’s a chance for us to meet more of the public.

This year will see many more events than in previous years and we will be filling both the front and back of the fire station with things.

It’s a free event and we great to see as many people as possible.

Apart from being a fun day out, it will also raise money for the firefighters charity.