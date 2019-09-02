Yorkshire Shepherdess to visit Harrogate

Please share the news













Amanda Owen, known to many as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, will be speaking in Harrogate later this month in an evening expected to be packed with amusing anecdotes.

On the evening of Monday 30 September, Amanda will be giving an illustrated talk to an open public meeting of Harrogate Photographic Society to be held at Soothill Hall, Ashville College, Harrogate.

Amanda Owen is a shepherdess, hill farmer, writer, photographer, public speaker and a mother of nine! She lives a busy and rewarding life with her husband Clive and their family at Ravenseat in Swaledale, one of the highest, most remote hill farms in England.

The talk, illustrated by her photography is packed with colourful characters and inspiring stories from her two decades spent farming at Ravenseat, all delivered with Amanda’s trademark energy, humour and charm.

Amanda Owen said: At the Harrogate Photographic Society event I’ll illustrate what my life as a shepherdess entails, starting with the early influence that the book ‘Hill Shepherd’ played in shaping the course of my life. I’ll discuss how my images are a visual diary, that allow the viewer to understand the many different elements of my life out in the wilds. It’s going to be a real pleasure to share my thoughts and feelings regarding my photography at the Harrogate Photographic Society event on 30 September 2019.

Harrogate Photographic Society President, Richard Chave-Cox said: The audience can expect straight-talking first hand stories as Amanda talks about her journey from townie teenage Goth to hill shepherdess and mother of 9.

After being featured in the popular ITV Series The Dales (2011-2013), Amanda began documenting the fascinating story of her farming life, publishing two bestselling books, The Yorkshire Shepherdess (2015) and A Year in the Life of The Yorkshire Shepherdess (2016), with a third in the pipeline Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess (2019).

This event is open to everyone and Amanda will be signing copies of her latest book “Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess”

Tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre Box Office or online at: www.harrogatephotographicsociety.co.uk







