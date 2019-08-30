Harrogate police
/

Appeal for dash-cam footage and witnesses after lorry crash on A64 near Tadcaster

1 min read
Please share the news

Police are appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses after a lorry was involved in a collision on the A64 in the early hours of Friday 30 August 2019.

It happened at around 4.20pm between Tadcaster and Bramham when the lorry left the eastbound carriageway, crossed the central reservation and came to rest on the westbound carriageway.

There were no other vehicles involved and the driver was uninjured.

Anyone with any dash-cam footage, anyone who saw the lorry prior to the crash, or anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for TC 1532 Richard Harrison or email Richard.harrison@northyorkshire.pnn.co.uk quoting reference 12190160451.

The road was closed to allow recovery of the vehicle and for repairs to be carried out to the central reservation barrier.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

he 2018 Youngster of the Year, Maisie Catt.
Previous Story

Nominate your young achiever

Alan Williams and Patrick Dunlop are going to walk all 109 miles of the Cleveland Way, setting off from Helmsley on Saturday 31 August and finishing in Filey on Sunday 8 September.
Next Story

'Up Hill and Down Dale' for cancer and dementia charities

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info