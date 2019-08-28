Walk the Knaresborough Memory Walk for dementia

Please share the news











2 Shares

Alzheimer’s Society is calling on people in Knaresborough to unite against dementia by signing up for a local Memory Walk in the town on Saturday 31 August 2019.

Sharon Calvert, of Knaresborough, has seen her life transformed by dementia which has motivated her to make a positive difference. She is asking for the local community to rally behind the cause by signing up for the walk which will leave Mother Shipton’s Cave at 2:00pm.

Sharon’s mother was affected by the condition and as a result she has helped set up Dementia Friendly Knaresborough to raise awareness of the support needed for people to live well with the disease.

The walk will be attended by Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, a longstanding supporter of Alzheimer’s Society in the area.

Leah Bull, Alzheimer’s Society Community Fundraiser for North Yorkshire, said: Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer. We are calling on family, friends – and furry four-legged supporters – to unite against dementia this autumn. Dementia devastates lives – walk with us at Memory Walk and dementia won’t win.

Alzheimer’sSociety Area Manager, Linda Haggie, said: Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia. Alzheimer’s Society is urgently calling on people to register for the walk now by calling Sharon on 07811 383041 or Alison on 07595 219225

Please share the news











2 Shares