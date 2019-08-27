Garage firm Vasstech celebrates 10 years in style

Please share the news











Vasstech are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, continuing the long term growth which has enabled them to hire over 30 people across four UK branches.

A party to celebrate the success of the company was held in Northallerton last week, with over 100 family members, friends, associates and staff members in attendance, along with a lineup of Vasstech branded cars.

Specialising in a varied range of services for Volkswagen Group vehicles incorporating Audi, Seat and Skoda, Vasstech first opened its doors in Northallerton in August 2009.

Since then, they have expanded their services across the North of England, opening further branches in Darlington and Knaresborough in 2011 and 2012 respectively, and a Teesside branch in 2017.

In their 10 years of operating, Vasstech has completed over 46,000 MOTs, worked on over 80,000 jobs, and travelled over 100,000 miles to pick up and drop off cars for customers. They have also recently introduced free electric vehicle charging stations for their customers.

Their commitment to the community in which they work is also highlighted through their continued sponsorship of local sports teams Bedale Juniors Football Club and Knaresborough Rugby Union Football Club.

Speaking on Vasstech’s 10 year anniversary celebration, Director Tim Lomas said: When we started the business back in 2009, myself and Craig (McNicol) merely had an idea to open an independent specialist service centre for Volkswagen Group vehicle owners. To grow our team to over 30 people across four branches in that time and continue to serve so many people in the local area is a real privilege. Our success has been made possible through the support of family and friends a trusted network of suppliers, not to mention our fantastic staff, both past and present.

