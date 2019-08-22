Harrogate Grammar GCSE results

Please share the news











Harrogate Grammar very pleased with how their students have performed this year in their GCSE examinations.

With the introduction of new, more challenging, linear courses and a new grading system, now in place in all of subjects, there has been a lot to contend with for students, teachers and parents.

Students worked really hard to rise to this challenge and have performed very well indeed. Progress in English and maths has been maintained with 81% of our students having secured the grades 9 to 4 in both English and maths.

Despite the harder examinations, the students have once again reached the highest standards. More than a third of all grades in the reformed subjects were at grades 7, 8 or 9, with students in biology, chemistry, physics and history achieving more than 20% of grades at the top level 9.

This exceptional performance at the top end, as well as overall, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a broad and balanced curriculum that meets the differing needs, aspirations and interests of our learners.

Some of the most exceptional results included Kiran Amin who achieved 11 GCSEs all at grade 9, Freya Sugarman with 10 grade 9s among her grades, Ruby Johnson, Georgia Pepper and Cooper Smith who both secured 9 grade 9s and Richard Lai and Freddie Harris who achieved 8 grade 9s among their results. This is a huge achievement for them and so many other students who managed almost as many grades at the very top levels.

Alongside these were results, students who started from lower points on entry into the school have made exceptional progress and have secured what they need to move onto the next stage. As a school we are incredibly proud to be able to celebrate the success of all our students.

Kirstie Moat, Associate Headteacher, said:

These fantastic results are a real reflection of the hard work and resilience of our students and our dedicated team of teachers and support staff, who together, continue to strive to achieve the school’s ambition of excellence for all. We also fully appreciate and recognise the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us; it is this partnership between home and school which continues to be the foundation for our success. We are very excited to be welcoming a record number of these successful students into our equally highly performing Sixth Form where we know they will flourish.

