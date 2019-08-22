Ashville College celebrates GSCSE success

Please share the news











1 Share

Harrogate’s Ashville College is celebrating the successes of its GCSE results with more than half (52 per cent) of all grades achieving a 9, 8 or 7, the equivalent of an A*/A and ten per cent higher than in 2018.

Whilst more than two thirds (70 per cent) of grades were awarded a 9 – 6 (B or above), which is a seven per cent rise on last year, a third of all grades were 9 and/or 8, equivalent to A* – a ten per cent rise.

Many departments including maths (higher), further maths, English language, chemistry, biology, physics and art achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Individual successes saw Darcey Joia passing all nine subjects with a clean sweep of 9s – the equivalent of A*+s – and, taking into account she also passed two subjects last year with 9s, this takes her tally to an incredible 11 9s!

Four pupils – Juliette Ball, Ansel Bayly, Elizabeth Dobson and Harvey Homer all passed their GCSEs with either a 9 or an 8 – equivalent to all A*s.

A further five pupils, Paul Cheung, Callum Johnson, Ping-An Limmanee, Charlotte Parris and Oscar Tso all achieved grades of 9, 8 or 7, the equivalent to all A*/As.

Ashville College’s Headmaster Richard Marshall said: “This is an outstanding set of GCSE results, and I could not be any prouder of this year’s cohort and our teachers.

“Having more than 50 per cent of pupils achieving a 9, 8 or 7 – ten per cent more than last year – is incredibly pleasing and a testament to their two years of hard work.

“I’m delighted to say that the majority of last year’s Year 11 pupils will return to Ashville in a few weeks as Sixth Formers, ready to make the most of their final two years at this inspirational school.”

Headline figures for 2019’s GCSE results are:

18 per cent of all grades were graded 9 – the equivalent to a A*+, and nine per cent higher than last year

A third of all grades were 9 and/or 8, equivalent to A* – ten per cent higher than in 2018

52 per cent of all grades were graded at 9, 8 and 7 – the equivalent of A*/A and a ten per cent rise on last year

70 per cent of grades were awarded at 9, 8, 7, 6 – equivalent to B or above, a seven per cent rise on 2018

95 per cent of all grades were 9 to 4

Many departments including maths (higher), further maths, English language, chemistry, biology, physics and art achieved a 100 per cent pass rate













Please share the news











1 Share