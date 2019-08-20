Henshaws Urban Beach Closing Party – Mods on the Beach this Sunday

Please share the news











2 Shares

Hundreds of families and children have been enjoying the sand, ice creams and activities on offer at Henshaws Urban Beach this month. Now there are just a few days left to soak up the seaside atmosphere, and the beach is going out in style on Sunday with the fabulous ticket-only Urban Beach Closing Party – Mods on the Beach.

Now in its third year, Mods on the Beach is a day of live music and art celebrating Mod culture, to bring Henshaws Urban Beach to a close.

On Sunday 25 August from 2pm-10pm there will be a great line-up of live music, finished with a headlining set from top Mods era covers band the 5:15s. The band take their name from a song by The Who on their classic Quadrophenia album.

Here’s how the 5:15’s describe themselves. “We were born Mods. We live it, breathe it and love it. We aspire to have the mod spirit and mod attitude of some of the greatest live bands of all time – The Small Faces, The Who and The Jam.”

There will also be family-friendly activities from face-painting to craft stalls plus a licensed bar and a selection of hot food. All profits from the event will help Henshaws to continue their life-changing work for local people living with disabilities.

Tickets £5.15 in advance, £7 on the door. 14 years and under free. Buy tickets online via EventBrite at

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/henshaws-urban-beach-closing-party-mods-on-the-beach-2019-tickets-64605698383

Please share the news











2 Shares