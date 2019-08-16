Photo North Festival zooms in on Harrogate for second year

Please share the news











New arts festival aimed at bringing world-class photography to the North is heading to Harrogate Convention Centre for its second year.

Organisers of the three-day Photo North Festival have announced a reformatted show for 2019 including exhibitions, workshops, talks and competitions, as they look to establish a home in Yorkshire for promoting the work of amateurs and professionals.

Peter Dench, co-founder and curator of Photo North, said: The driving force behind Photo North was our desire to keep exhibitions on the road, outside of the South, and get world-class work out to a northern audience. We also want to showcase the work of up-and-coming photographers to give them a leg up. We don’t want the festival to be sniffy or static, we want it to be inclusive. We want people to walk through the door and feel welcome.

For its second year, the event takes up a full exhibition hall and includes a theatre area, trade stalls and the exhibitions. Aspiring photographers can take advantage of portfolio reviews and there will be a free-to-enter competition for students.

Peter said the festival will also feature harder-hitting exhibitions of works highlighting social issues. He added: Photo North Ltd is a not-for-profit organisation and has ambitious plans to help the unfortunate, marginalised and the homeless through several ongoing photography projects throughout the year. The majority of events throughout the festiva will be free of charge upon entry. We offer a full and diverse programme of events which will vary each day, including film screenings, talks, book signings, meet the artist, live music, food and drink, portfolio reviews, trade stands and independent traders.

Paula Lorimer, director of Harrogate Convention Centre, welcomed the return of the festival, saying Harrogate was punching confidently and comfortably above its weight in its annual programme of art festivals.

Paula Lorimer said: I’m really positive about Photo North and I’m confident Harrogate will make a home for this event as it continues to evolve. We have the space and the infrastructure to host the festival and support it to become the must-attend photography show in the North.

Photo North Festival 2019 take place at Harrogate Convention Centre from Saturday 30 November 30 to Monday 2December 2019.

For information and tickets, visit www.photonorthfestival.co.uk

Early bird tickets include a free sample of Yorkshire Gin and a signed, complimentary copy of Peter Dench’s book, Dench Does Dallas, whilst stocks last.

