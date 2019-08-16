Ashville College A – Level Results

Please share the news











A host of top university places are awaiting Ashville College pupils who received their A Level results yesterday.

From September, Hannah Brown, who attained an incredible three A*s in Economics, English Literature and Geography, will be studying English at Nottingham University whilst international boarding pupil – Tian Bu – who also attained three A*s will make his way to the Capital to study Electrical & Electronic Engineering at Imperial College London.

Rose How, who gained three As in Biology, Maths and Chemistry, will be heading to Birmingham University to read Medicine whilst Anna Jackman Straw and Henry Mountford, who also achieved three A grades, will be heading to Oxford and Cambridge to study Music and English Literature respectively.

During the last academic year both Anna and Henry took up leadership positions at the school – with Anna, Ashville’s Music Captain and Henry, Head Boy.

Tom Holder also scored three As. He will be taking a degree in Accountancy and Finance at Durham University.

Madeline Lang, got two As and a B in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. She will be spending the next five years at Nottingham University studying for a degree in Veterinary Medicine.

Selina Pollard has been offered a place at Melbourne University in Australia, where she will read Clinical Psychology from March. However, before that, the 18-year-old is to spend four months in Laos teaching English to monks!

And it was excellent news for former Ashville pupil Oliver Bacon who retook his took A Levels after failing to get the grades he required in 2017.

This time he did significantly better by achieving an A* and two As in Maths, Further Maths and Computing, securing him a place at Lancaster University to study Computer Science.

Ashville College Headmaster Richard Marshall said: As ever, there have been some tremendous individual success stories with a high proportion of pupils securing places at prestigious Universities. I wish all of our Year 13 pupils well and look forward to welcoming them back to Ashville in the years to come.

