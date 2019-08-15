St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form A – Level Results

Please share the news











Former students from the St Aidan’s and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form are celebrating excellent results in their A Level and Applied Level 3 qualifications and looking ahead to new and exciting challenges.

Paul Brockwell, Headteacher of St John Fisher, was delighted with the results and praised the commitment of students and staff alike: “The expectations and pressures in the Sixth Form are greater than ever and it is pleasing to see that the expertise of the Association’s teachers and the additional pastoral support we offer have helped students to move onto the next stage in their careers.”

Despite the much-publicised increase in unconditional offers from universities, students in the Association have remained ambitious, with 54% of those moving onto Higher Education aspiring to Russell Group universities; 8 students have secured places at Oxford or Cambridge University and 16 are moving onto prestigious courses in medicine, veterinary science or dentistry. 23 students are embarking on apprenticeships and 75 have chosen to broaden their horizons through a gap year before moving on to university or employment.

John Wood, Headteacher of St Aidan’s, commended the hard work of the students in their studies and in their working closely with the Association’s Careers Department to apply for the best possible routes beyond school. “The bespoke guidance provided here is unique and enables the students to identify the most appropriate courses and careers which are right for them. This in turn contributes to their motivation to succeed in their qualifications, as is seen in this exceptional set of results.”

