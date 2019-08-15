Rossett School A – Level Results

Please share the news











Rossett School celebrated ‘success for everyone’ in their recent post-16 results. The local school reported over a quarter of all grades achieved were at A*/A, with over 75% at A*- C, and a 99% overall pass rate.

Helen Woodcock, Headteacher, said: It’s been yet another fantastic results’ day at Rossett, where we have been privileged to share in and celebrate the achievements of all of our students as they move on to their university or career path of choice or take a gap year.

Brendan Foley, Director of Sixth Form, said: This year we had three sets of twins who achieved a fantastic 14 A/A* between the six of them; Amelia and Oliver Ashbrook, Amy and Thomas Laws and Ben and Shaun Wilson worked hard to achieve excellent results, alongside all of our other students. We are really pleased that all of our students have secured places at university, in further study elsewhere, or in their chosen professions.

Among the results were:

Shaun Wilson achieved A*A*AA and is going to Cambridge to study Medicine. Ben Wilson achieved A*A*AB and is going to study Engineering at Durham University where he will be joined by Amy Laws who will be studying Computer Science after achieving A*A*A. Head Girl Lucy Hopkins achieved AAB is also set to join the others at Durham where she will be reading Business and Management, and Imogen Fisher achieved AAB and A* in her EPQ and has gained her place at Oxford to read History and French.

Amelia Ashbrook achieved A*AA and is taking her place at Exeter University to read Modern Languages after excelling in A level French and Spanish. Lauren Atkinson achieved A*A*A and will continue with her passion for Art at university, and Emily Whitaker will be taking her place on the highly competitive Veterinary Medicine course at Nottingham University after achieving AAB.

Following on in the footsteps of Rossett’s own England Women’s football star, Rachel Daly, who played in this year’s World Cup, and Chloe Bellerby, mental health champion and footballer, this year Daniel Nimick and Fin Pickard have both secured scholarships in America where they will be continuing their studies whilst playing football at a high level for their respective university teams.

80% of Rossett School students now move on to a range of university destinations including Oxbridge and music conservatoire, with all other students moving into employment or taking a gap year in 2019-20.

John Hesketh, Chair of Governors said: We are extremely proud of the class of 2019 and I’d like to thank all of the staff at Rossett who have worked so hard over the last two years to support our students to gain these high levels of success once again. Well done to everyone!

