feva Beer Festival 16 to 18 August

The feva Beer Festival, run by the Knaresborough Lions, returns to Knaresborough House on 16th to 18th August with 23 beers and 7 ciders to tickle your tastebuds and please your palate.

If this summer’s hot weather is making you crave something refreshingly tropical, you can quench your thirst with pina colada-flavoured Life’s a Beach (Brass Castle), watermelon pale ale Scrambler (Rooster’s), or sweet and exotic Mango Cider (Lilley’s). Or if you’d prefer something more classic, how about traditional dark mild Black Dog (Elgood’s), classic English porter London Thunder (Rooster’s), or Emergency Bitter (Brass Castle), an archetypal British bitter brewed to a Cold War recipe.

From refreshing session beers like Deuchars IPA (Caledonian) at 3.8% ABV to powerful pints like the IPA Baby-Faced Assassin (Rooster’s) at 6.1%, this year’s selection comes from breweries as far afield as Cornwall and Argyll. There is a strong showing from Yorkshire, with beers from Hop Studio, Isaac Poad, Brass Castle, Ainsty, Ilkley, and Harrogate brewers Rooster’s and Daleside.

Click link for details for the beers:

feva Lions Beer Festival – tasting notes 2019 final A3 single-sided

Once again the second day of the Beer Festival will coincide with feva’s hugely popular Picnic in the Park on the afternoon of Saturday 17th August. This free family event, hosted by DJ Trev, features five live bands, including local favourites The Diamonds and Chequered Past.

The Beer Festival is run by volunteers and continues to maintain its friendly, non-commercial feel. There is no entry fee and no compulsory voucher purchase. New this year is an optional ‘starter pack’ for £10, which includes a branded pint glass and six vouchers (worth half a pint each).

Some of the money raised is used to keep feva’s Picnic in the Park free, with the rest going into the Knaresborough Lions’ charity fund, which supports local and international causes. The event has 19 generous sponsors, and receives particular support from Rooster’s Brewing Co. of Harrogate.

For news and tasting notes, see the Beer Festival Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/y3739qav

feva Lions Beer Festival – vital statistics:

Drinks: 23 beers, 7 ciders, Pimm’s, prosecco, soft drinks

Food: Dee Spice and Geordie Bangers (Fri and Sat)

Music: Five bands at Picnic in the Park, plus Chorus Crew, Paul Mirfin, Knaresborough Silver Band and more

Dates & times: Fri 16 Aug 7-11pm, Sat 17 Aug noon-11pm, Sun 18 Aug noon-5pm

Venue: Knaresborough House, HG5 0HW

Transport: 40 m to nearest stop for Harrogate Bus 1, and 200 m to Knaresborough Station

Entry: Free

Websites: https://tinyurl.com/y3739qav (Beer Festival Facebook page); http://www.feva.info/

