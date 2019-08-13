Harrogate by the Sea at the Victoria Shopping Centre

Please share the news











2 Shares

Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate is bringing the beach to its shoppers this summer with the arrival of ‘Harrogate by the Sea’.

Taking place from Monday 12 August and running through to Sunday 18 August this week long event promises to be seven days of brilliant beach fun for all the family.

In true seaside fashion, youngsters can get stuck into building sandcastles while parents can relax on deckchairs, helping to bring a great holiday vibe to all that visit.

James White, Victoria Shopping Centre manager, said: We are really excited to be hosting ‘Harrogate by the Sea’ this year. We are especially thrilled and honoured that the Mayor of Harrogate is taking the time to come and see it for himself. We are committed to ensuring our shoppers enjoy this time of year and what better way than bringing the beach to them. It’s not only an excellent way for families to spend time together but also an opportunity for them get stuck into a variety of beach themed activities, and all for free.

Harrogate by the Sea will be running from Monday 12 August until 18 August from 11am until 3pm every day. The event will be located at the Piazza area in Harrogate, opposite the train station.

Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Stuart Martin MBE, added: I am delighted to have been asked to go along to support Harrogate by the Sea in Victoria Shopping Centre. I always find being by ocean very relaxing, so why not bring all the family along to this great event and relax and have fun whilst supporting local businesses at the same time.

Please share the news











2 Shares