Almsford Road burglary

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

The burglary happened on Almsford Road at some time between 9am and 5pm on Monday 5August 2019. A home was entered and a number of items were taken. We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anybody who saw any suspicious activity on or near Almsford Drive around the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Thornborrow. You can also email Jackie.Thornborrow@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190143669.









