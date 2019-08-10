The beat of New York to come to Harrogate and The Pit

Please share the news











After 5-years as The Pit, on the Ginnel in Harrogate, the venue is to become a Manahatta.

The bar/ restaurant opened 5-years ago and is part of a group of venues including Banyan on John Street.

Chief Executive of Arc Inspirations, Martin Wolstencroft, said: The Pit has been successful for us and was named at a time when BBQ food such as ribs and wings were very popular. As a company it is important to be flexible and to keep evolving. We went to New York, for research, before opening the first Manahatta on Merion Street in Leeds. That received rave reviews and has really flown.

It is inspired by the fast-paced cocktail bars found in downtown New York City and will reside just off Parliament Street.

It represents £400k investment to give a dramatic makeover worthy of the distinctive Manahatta brand.

Having a mix of head-turning peacock blue booths, neon signage along with the glamour and grit that has made the ‘city that never sleeps’.

Martin Wolstencroft, said: Our customers want something different and over the last 15-years the bar scene has transformed with in Harrogate, but it is competitive. As a local company we are happy to keep investing to provide something and appealing for the town.









The bar will also create around 40 full and part time jobs, which range from door staff to management.

Manahatta Harrogate will launch with a VIP party on Friday 6 September 2019.

Martin Wolstencroft, said: We’re thrilled to be bringing the beat of New York to Harrogate and can’t wait to unveil the finished results. The bar promises to be spectacular and the re-development reaffirms our commitment to offering guests premium drinking and dining experiences every time they set foot in our venues. From our exceptional bottomless brunch to our unbeatable lunch deals and Thursday night parties, our New York inspired bar has got something to offer everyone, whether it’s a casual lunch date or an extravagant private birthday party with all the bells and whistles.









