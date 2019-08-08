Love Brownies café opens on Montpellier Parade

Please share the news











Love Brownies, Yorkshire’s rapidly expanding chocolate brownie business, will open the doors to its next venue on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate – on Thursday 8 August 2019.

The business was founded by Chantal Teal in 2009 and was initially an online shop. They opened their first shop in Ilkey during 2016 and have supplied many retail chains. There have been plans for a shop in Harrogate for a couple of years, but the business put time into developing a franchise model first.

The new shop overlooks the Crown roundabout and also has coffee, breakfast and lunches.

The Harrogate opening follows recent openings in Southgate, London, and a Brownie Barn in the Yorkshire Dales.

Love Brownies was founded in 2009 by Chantal Teal who is also the Head Baker at Love Brownies. Her impressive background includes five years spent studying catering and management and a further decade as a chef in restaurants around Europe, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Starting out as an online gifting site and supplying a small number of retail outlets, the first shop was opened in 2016 in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, and quickly became a well-established venue offering delicious luxury chocolate brownies, cakes and beautifully packaged chocolate gifts along with freshly brewed coffee.

Now operating a franchise model, Love Brownies has outgrown its original kitchen (which is now a larger café) and opened a commercial kitchen right in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Accompanied by a beautiful café for walkers and cyclists, this is the heart of the organisation and where the magic happens! With capacity for producing 10,000 brownies per day, all locations are supplied with hand-made brownies on a next day delivery basis, ensuring fresh, top-quality brownies at every single venue.

Owner and head baker Chantal Teal commented: We’re delighted to be introducing Love Brownies to Harrogate. We’re extremely proud of our Yorkshire roots and source as many of our ingredients as possible from local suppliers. It’s fabulous that we can showcase this in this beautiful spa town. We can’t wait to welcome locals and tourists looking for a lunch stop or a special treat.

John Fox, chairman of the Harrogate BID, said: Having businesses new-to-the-town open is always good news. Love Brownies has, since opening, a track record of growth and Harrogate will now be part of that ongoing development. it also adds to the vibrant Montpellier Quarter, an area that has very varied retail, food and drink offering.

