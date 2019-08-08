Harrogate GAME store window smashed

Please share the news











Police have issued CCTV images of two males they would like to speak to following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

It happened outside the GAME store on Cambridge Road at around 4.30am on Sunday 16 June and involved the store window being smashed.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they believe they will have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Harry Wicks or email harry.wicks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12190108306 when passing on information.

