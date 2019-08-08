Harrogate police

Arrests made in connection with Harrogate assaults of three women

Published on in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares

A 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with three assaults on women in Harrogate, which happened on Saturday 3 August 2019.

Both men have been released under investigation.

Three assaults on women, which police believe to be connected, were reported to have taken place in Harrogate on Saturday 3 August 2019.

The first reported assault took place on Franklin Road at around 3.30am (12190142213), the second at Park Parade at around 4am (12190141727) and then later that same day, a third assault which took place at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Road (12190142315).

Police are continuing their investigations and appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.





Please share the news
  • 4
    Shares
  • 4
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*