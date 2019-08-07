Three days left to respond to your annual electoral registration form

Please share the news











Harrogate district residents are being reminded to respond their annual electoral registration form, that was delivered earlier this month, as there are just three days left.

All local authorities carry out an annual check of the electoral register, known as the annual canvass. During the annual canvass, Harrogate Borough Council sends a form to every household in the district, around 75,000 properties, to check who is registered to vote at that address.

The council has a legal requirement to carry out the annual canvass to ensure the electoral register is up-to-date and to identify any residents who are not yet registered.

For ease and convenience, residents have the option of completing the form online at: www.householdresponse.com/harrogate and using their post code and unique two-part security number printed on the form, or post the completed form back.

If there are no changes, it is even easier for residents. They can either phone 0800 197 9871 or text NOCHANGE followed by their security number to 80212.

Residents have until Saturday 10 August to respond to the form.

