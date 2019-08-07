See Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal like never before in this stunning new video

A new video has been commissioned of World Heritage Site, Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal which shows the National Trust Property from a very different perspective.

The footage for this video was captured at dawn on the morning of the summer solstice using usually heavily restricted drone cameras by special arrangement.

These unique images were captured by local company Skyward Media Productions.
The 60 second video features aerial shots of the abbey and water gardens which have never been seen before as well as the deer park and Studley lake.

Justin Scully, GM of Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal said:

It is wonderful to see the property from this unique perspective. I think so often people don’t realise how vast the estate is and how much there is to see and do.

You could visit dozens of times and still not see it all. It’s certainly so more than just a beautiful abbey.




