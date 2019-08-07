Barrow v Harrogate Town

Harrogate travelled to the Cumbrian coast for their second match of the new season and came away with an excellent 3-0 victory.
Simon Weaver made one change from Saturday’s starting eleven,with Lloyd Kerry replacing Jack Emmett.
The Bluebirds shaded the early exchanges and Connor Hall made a timely block after Barrow’s Dior Angus had been played in by Josh Kay.
Next,Mark Beck cleared a John Rooney shot off Town’s line,after James Belshaw had kept out Angus’s initial shot.
Town began to ease their way into the game and took the lead on 34 minutes.
Brendan Kiernan,who was having another fine game in a Town shirt,was brought down just outside the penalty area and Will Smith headed home Joe Leesley’s measured cross past Joel Dixon in the Barrow goal.
As half time approached,Belshaw was called upon to keep out a low drive from Angus to preserve Town’s lead.
Eleven minutes after the break,Town doubled their lead when Smith scored his and Town’s second goal,when he turned in a Kiernan cross from close range after a Leesley free kick.
Town were in the ascendancy and Dixon had to make a spectacular save to keep out a deflected Kiernan shot,but Town made sure of the victory with a third goal four minutes from the end.
Central defender,Connor Hall,had pushed forward and he got onto the end of a Kiernan corner to send a looping header into the top corner of the net,to send Town’s travelling fans,home in high spirits.
Barrow 0 Harrogate Town 3 Att.1602(45 away)
Town,
Belshaw,G Smith,Falkingham,Burrell,Beck,Leesley(Emmett79),Kiernan,Kerry,Muldoon(Stead 79),Hall,W Smith.
Unused subs,Fallowfield,Cracknell,Brown.
Scorers,W Smith 34,56. Hall 86.
Booked Kerry.
Barrow,
Dixon,Barry,Granite,Hird,Brough,Taylor,Hardcastle(Greaves 58),Rooney,Angus,Harrison(Quigley 58),Kay.
Unused subs, Brown,Hindle,Dyson.
Booked Rooney,Harrison. Att.1602(45 away@
Referee S Barratt
By John Harrison