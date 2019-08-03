Local Girl in Miss Teen Great Britain Final & Titled Miss Teen Harrogate

Please share the news











Local girl, Simone Alphonse-Yewdall has won the title of Miss Teen Harrogate and a place in the prestigious grand final of Miss Teen Great Britain 2019. Simone from Harrogate has seen off hundreds of teens from across Great Britain to secure her place in this year’s grand final (22 October ).

Simone says, ‘when I found out I had won a place in the grand final and had been given the title of Miss Teen Harrogate I was so shocked. I have never entered a competition like this before and definitely never thought I would make it this far especially not on my first time entering.’

Teenagers from across Great Britain will compete for the crown with the winner of Miss Teen Great Britain walking away with incredible prizes including a cash prize sum of £1000, dresses from the dress studio, a sparkling sash and crown, plus more!

To progress to this last stage of the final, entrants had to submit an interview style questionnaire as being Miss Teen Great Britain and holding a title requires charity work, creative talent and kindness. On the day of the final, contestants have to sit in front of judges for an interview which goes towards half of the contestants score.

The competition aims to be a positive and confidence-building experience for young girls and teenagers.

Simone said: I feel privileged to be a part of this experience of a lifetime that brings young girls together to promote empowerment and positivity. Also, I’m really excited to meet all the grand-finalists and make lots of new friends throughout the competition.

The finalists will have plenty of time to make friends as the two-day event will consist of a Beauty Queen Challenge day, a Pyjama Diva Party and much more, before battling it out for the crown at The Globe in Blackpool.

As part of her reign as Miss Teen Harrogate, Simone will be raising money for Together for Short Lives, a UK charity that supports children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions. ‘Miss Teen Great Britain have raised over £180,000 for charity since 2012 and I’m excited to join in with the fundraising this year’.

While Simone is new to the Beauty Queen world, she is no stranger to the stage as she has done acting and theatre work since she was 4 years old and has recently been involved in some film and TV work. Simone will be performing in Jane Eyre presented by the Harrogate Dramatic Society at Harrogate Theatre just two days after the Miss Teen Great Britain grand final.

Simone Alphonse-Yewdall said: I’m looking forward to the final and seeing what future opportunities come my way.





















