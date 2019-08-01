Harrogate celebrates Yorkshire Day thanks to Harrogate BID

Please share the news











11 Shares

Harrogate BID (Business Improvement District) following the success of bringing Saurus into Harrogate last Friday evening and providing International street performers to the town centre on Saturday is celebrating Yorkshire Day. The week end activities were part of its Harrogate Welcomes the World preparing for the UCI cycle racing in September.

Thousands flocked into town on Friday evening to see Saurus and despite the heavy rain on Saturday thousands came into town to see the Hedgemen, Blue Belles, Ro’od and the Flamingoes perform on the town centre streets to support local business.

Yorkshire Day will see the Harrogate BID team in the Victoria Shopping Centre launching the new Eat:Drink Harrogate guide to the restaurants and bars in Harrogate with the Mayor of Harrogate at 10.30am.

Stilt walkers, Acrobats and Minions – street entertainers at various locations over the time, generally in 30min slots.

There will also be face painting in Victoria Shopping centre.

Weather dependent schedule for the day:

11:00 Market Place/Cambridge Street

11:30 Cheltenham Crescent

12:30 Oxford Street

13:00 Beulah Street/Commercial Street

13:30 James Street

14:00 Market Place/Cambridge Street

14:30 Oxford Street/ Beulah Street

Elizabeth Murphy, the new Bid Manager, said: We are handing out white Yorkshire Roses on the streets of Harrogate. Street performers will be performing around the town centre throughout the day and face painting will be available in the Victoria Shopping Centre throughout the day.

John Fox, Chair of Harrogate BID said: It was only last week that we decided to organise this, but we will build on the event over the next few years to encourage people to visit Harrogate to celebrate Yorkshire Day and support our local businesses.









Please share the news











11 Shares