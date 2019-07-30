Police release images in a bid to identify man pulled from the water in Scarborough

Please share the news











Police have released images in an appeal to identify a man, who was pulled from the water in Scarborough on Sunday 28 July 2019.

Just before 8pm on Sunday night, police were called to South Bay beach in Scarborough, after a member of the public had spotted the body of a man in the water

The man was pulled from the water and efforts were made to save him at the scene. He was transferred to Scarborough District Hospital, but sadly was pronounced dead on arrival.

Officers from Scarborough have been carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances around the man’s death, which at this stage is not thought to be suspicious.

They have also been attempting to establish the man’s identity, as he was not carrying any documentation which could assist them and other means of identification have not returned any successful results.

Therefore, police have released images of the man’s belongings, along with his description and are appealing to anyone who may recognise them or who may have information which would assist the investigation, to get in touch.

The man is described as slim with shoulder length, straight brown hair and is between 25 and 30-years-old. He has green/brown eyes and a well-groomed short brown beard. When he was pulled from the water, he was wearing faded blue/grey shorts. A black rucksack was found nearby which officers believe belonged to the man. It contained a purple towel, a striped jumper, a black t-shirt and also a distinctive ‘Scarborough’ keyring with two keys. A pair of men’s size 10 black trainer style shoes were also found next to the rucksack.

Anyone who recognises the man’s description, or his clothing and belongings, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12190137916.

