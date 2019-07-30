2019 feva programme

Please share the news











Online bookings for tickets can be made via www.feva.info for certain events signalled below by @.

Friday 9 August

Scarecrow Making Workshop – Studio 3 – From 10 am to 12 noon

Lots of creative scarecrow activities for children aged five and over. Parents welcome. All scarecrows are eligible for entry into the Scarecrow Trail at St John’s Church. Price includes materials. Direct telephone bookings only on 07966 173636. £3.50

Bob’s Your Uncle – Market Place – at 12 noon, 1, 2 and 3 pm

Our favourite uncle gets the magic of feva underway with his fabulous and fun shows for all the family. Free

Ben Ottewell – Frazer Theatre – doors open 7 pm; act starts 8 pm

As a singer and lead guitarist in rock band Gomez, Ben Ottewell is well known for his unmistakable voice and talent for blistering and inspired guitar solos. Rolling Stone declared, “Gomez’s not-so-secret weapon is Ben Ottewell,” and as GQ Magazine once wrote and anyone listening can attest, “[his] voice is not of this world.” £15 @

Saturday 10 August

Drum Lightshade Making Workshop – Green Dragon Yard – 10 am to 12.30 pm, and 2.30 to 4 pm

Make a drum lampshade in fabric. Kit included to make 30cm diameter shade, please bring ½ metre of your chosen fabric. Max 4 people per session, no sewing involved. Booking and payment in advance essential. Tickets from info@zipinn.co.uk. £25

feva Busk Stop – Market Place – 11 am to 4 pm

Drop by our ‘Busk Stop’ in the Market Place to enjoy performances over the course of the day to entertain the crowds. See www.feva.info for schedule or to request a slot to play. Free

Salontronic – Orb Community Arts – 12 noon to 10.30 pm

Sonic Collective Cave presents an all-day arts event creating a unique vibe with electronica, film, music, live performance and cabaret, also with workshops, discos, bar and food. £5, concessions £4

Beats on the Beach with DJ Rory Hoy – Henshaws – 3 to 5 pm

Rory Hoy is a multi-award winning DJ/music producer/film-maker with six albums, countless remixes, EPs, singles and collaborations on worldwide labels. Free

Gloria – St John the Baptist Church – – 7.30 pm

The choir at St John’s Church plus friends present an eclectic mix of choral music, including Vivaldi’s uplifting masterpiece The Gloria in D (RV 589). £10 – £6 concessions

The Blarge – Carriages Garden – 7.30 pm

Celtic songs and tunes on guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo with percussion instruments. Free

Son Para Todos – Six Poor Folk – 8 pm

Son Para Todos is an excellent Latino band for easy listening and is Sheffield’s own working salsa band. Come dance the night away. Free

Sunday 11 August

feva Eucharist – St John the Baptist Church – doors open 10 am

A special service of Choral Eucharist to celebrate feva sung by St John’s Choir and friends, including Haydn’s Little Organ Mass and Mozart’s popular motet Ave Verum Corpus. Free

Make and Take Marketplace – Henshaws 11 am to 4 pm

Visit the Marketplace on the Urban Beach at Henshaws and see local artists and crafters sell their handmade creations. Each stall also offers the chance to make your own items to take away. Free entry

Cadenza Singers in Concert (with lunch) – Dower House – doors open 12 noon

Enjoy an engaging and versatile musical concert from one of Knaresborough’s foremost vocal ensembles, including lunch, at the beautiful Dower House. A wide range of favourites delivered in full harmonic colour. £20 @

Yorkshire Life Aquatic – Dry Land Synchronised Swimming – Market Place – 12.30, 1.30 and 3 pm

In homage to the days of Hollywood and the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic recreate the fun and glamour of vintage synchronised swimming – in the Market Place! Free

Introduction to Whittling – Station Haus – 1 to 3.30 pm

Workshop on whittling. Create a Hillbilly caricature using only a knife. No under 16s. Safety equipment supplied. Book at venue 01423 863004 . £30 includes materials.

Open Day Knaresborough Allotments – Stockwell Road – 1.30 to 4 pm

Vegetables, fruit and flower fun for all the family at the annual allotment open day. There are plenty of activities plus you can take a look around, talk gardening with the plot holders or simply relax and enjoy refreshments. Free entry

Town Criers Competition – Market Place – 2 pm

Visit feva’s perennial favourite annual criers’ challenge in which Town Criers from across the North gather for this contest of vocal prowess, verbal dexterity and sumptuous attire. Who will be voted Crier of Criers? Sponsored by Bowers Funeral Directors. Free

Sacred and Profane, the Two Faces of Naples – St John’s Church – doors open 2.30 pm

Music on the exciting cusp of the Baroque and Classical by the leading Neapolitan composers: Pergolesi’s famous ‘Stabat Mater’ and Scarlatti’s scandalous ‘La Dirindina’. Performed by acclaimed period performance ensemble Arioso. £12, concessions £9 @

Even More Poetry Please – Art in the Mill – doors open 7 pm

Here is another chance to share your favourite poems by reading them aloud. Non-readers also welcome. Tickets from the venue or on the door. £3

You Give me feva Quiz – Blind Jack’s – 7pm

DJ Trev’s ‘you give me feva’ pub quiz, performed in his unique, humorous style. All welcome – alone or with friends. £1

Monday 12 August

Cabin Fever – Market Place – 11 am, 1 and 3 pm

Join Captain Bullock and Bosun Bell for maritime mayhem, magic and mirth! Marvel at these maritime mateys with their nautical extravaganza of eccentric experiments, sensational circus skills, and hilarious feats of derring-do. Free

Crochet Amigurumi Figures – Station Haus – 10 am to noon

Learn to crochet Amigurumi figures. The magic ring – starting point and how to form 3D shapes. Book at venue 01423 863004. £20 includes materials.

Clogarythym – Market Place – 6.30 pm

Don’t miss the best clog step dancing troupe in the whole of Knaresborough! Free

History Wardrobe’s Woman in Gold – Frazer Theatre – doors open 7 pm

Art, glamour and intrigue! Explore the lure of gold in fashion and the hidden world of women in art. Inspired by the dazzling embellishments of artist Gustav Klimt… and the fate of one of his most famous paintings. £12 @









Tuesday 13 August

Properpunch – Market Place – 11.30 am, 1 and 2.30 pm

Punch and Judy performed in the grand old tradition with the outrageous antics of Mr Punch and friends. Free

Guided Tour of Knaresborough – meet Green Dragon Yard – walk one 10.30 am; walk two 11.45 am

Join Margy Longhurst for a free guided tour of Knaresborough for feva. Margy is a Yorkshire Blue Badge Tourist Guide and a member of Knaresborough Council’s Town Team committee. First walk for all including restricted mobility. Walk two is for more agile – wear suitable footwear. Free

Secret Wartime Britain – Library – doors open 6.50 pm

Hidden places that helped win the Second World War. Join local author Colin Philpott for a fascinating description of these sites – where were they and why were they needed? How successfully were they kept secret and what has happened to them since? £5 @

feva Storytrail – Library – 10.30 am

In Days of Old When Knights Were Bold – feva Storytrail. Meet at the library for tales of brave knights and courageous damsels, then follow the trail to the Castle (tour included). For children aged 5 to 10. Book at the library (Tel: 01609 533610) £2 per child, parents free

Dance feva – Frazer Theatre – doors open 6.30 pm

A dazzling, vibrant display of song and dance, showcasing some of the talent from Studio 3 Dance Workshop, including ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, street dance and Riverdance, performed by pupils aged from 5 to 18. £5 @

Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies – Henshaws – doors open 7 pm; act starts 8 pm

A double nomination in the 2015 BBC Folk Awards – for best singer and best new song – was a timely reminder of Jez Lowe’s standing in the UK folk and acoustic music scene. £14.50 @

Wednesday 14 August

Fantastic Fairytale Play – Toy Library Old School – 10 to 11.30 am

Join us for fun-filled pre-school play, themed around favourite fairytales. With toys, crafts, messy play and songs, there’s something for everyone. This is a drop-in session, no need to book. Drinks and snacks included. £3 per child plus 50p per additional child. Pay on the door.

Leather Belt Making Workshop – Station Haus – 10 am to 4 pm

Create a belt using traditional leather craft skills. No under 16s. Lunch not included. Book at venue 01423 863004. £50 plus £25 for materials.

Orb Well Good 5 Live Extravaganza – Orb – doors open 12.45 pm

Orb’s annual celebration of creativity and well-being, featuring performers from community arts projects from across Yorkshire. Live bands, singers, DJs, cabaret and an art exhibition. Enjoy produce from the garden and amazing sound and lights! Free

Practically Theatre – Henshaws – doors open 1.30 pm

Performers with learning disabilities perform excerpts from their newly devised show on the urban beach. Free

I Don’t Know What I’m Supposed to be Doing – Library – doors open 6.45 pm

Emma Decent’s inspiring one-woman play about herself and her mother, who suffered from dementia, mixes photos, music, props and storytelling to create a powerful and life-affirming experience. £5 @

The Snow Queen – Castle Grounds – 2.30 pm

Introducing feva’s youngest participants, and set against a backdrop of our beautiful Castle, tots from Studio 3 Dance Workshop, helped by some older friends, invite you to join them for their performance of The Snow Queen. Free

Hornbeam Molly – Market Place – 7.15 pm

Enjoy traditional folk dances performed by Knaresborough’s very own local group dressed in their signature green and brown costumes. Free

Pink feva Quiz – Six Poor Folk – 8 pm

Six Poor Folk’s quiz night turns pink for feva. Free entry, £20 bar tab and spot prizes up for grabs

Elton John Tribute Act – Working Men’s Club – doors open 7 pm; act starts 8 pm

Some tribute artists look like their idol, some sound like their idol. Ultimately Elton does both! Close your eyes and you won’t believe your ears; open your eyes and you won’t believe them either! You simply won’t find a closer tribute to Sir Elton John. £13 @

Thursday 15 August

The Great Mandavi – Market Place – 11 am, 1 and 3pm

A feva favourite – the one, the only –The Great Mandavi! Defying death, drowning and dressing up in the Market Place once again for our delight! Free

Step by Step, a Conspiracy to Murder – Library – doors open 6.50 pm

Meet Amanda Taylor, author of ‘Aram’ which tells the true story of Eugene Aram, Knaresborough’s most notorious villain – a tale of class, religion, bigotry, incest and murder! £5 @

‘Call My Bluff’ Wine Tasting – Carriages – doors open 7 pm

Pit your wits, wine knowledge and intuition against the devious, cheating expertise of our wine experts. Tickets include 6 small glasses of wine and tapas. Recommended teams of 4 – 8. Limited number of tickets. Bookings to enquiries@carriagesknaresborough.co.uk. £25

Snake Davis – King James’s School – doors open 7 pm; act starts 8 pm

Snake Davis has played with some of the biggest names in contemporary music. He’s had a long collaboration with Heather Small of M-People, toured the world with Lisa Stansfield, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart and played with James Brown, Paul McCartney, George Michael and Tina Turner to name but a few. He wrote the iconic sax solo on Take That’s hit record A Million Love Songs, for which he famously earned the equivalent of £18 for his contribution to what is regularly voted one of the most romantic love songs of all time. £14.50 @

Friday 16 August

Strange Twig’s Lost and Found – Market Place – 11 am, 1 & 3pm

The Tripods came unexpectedly to Woking, but for the Woking Postal Corps the beginning of the apocalypse doesn’t mean a half-day holiday! Will the Martians win out, or will humanity prevail? But most important of all… will the post be delivered? Fantastic family fun featuring circus tricks, comedy and lots of audience participation – all power to the suitcase! Free

Inflorescences by Mimesis – Taste Gallery, Henshaws – doors open 5.30 pm

Moods of nature portrayed in an inter-cultural performance blending sound and music with Bharatanatyam (Indian) dance, poetry and video followed by audience workshops. Tickets on the door £5

Lions’ Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – 7 pm

Knaresborough Lions’ annual three-day beer festival kicks off in support of feva, with a wonderful selection of real ales from around the country. Live music from Chorus Crew and Paul Watson. Free entry

Swing Commanders – Henshaws – doors open 7.30 pm; act starts 8 pm

The Swing Commanders have appeared at most of the UK’s top Vintage and Country Music festivals, often headlining. They are loved by fans of jazz, country, swing and blues, and find it easy to fill dancehalls with lindy hoppers, modern jivers, line, partner and social dancers. They regularly tour Europe and when they can, cross the pond to visit the US. £14 @

Strut Ya Stuff – Six Poor Folk – 9 pm

Deep cuts and mostly cheese-free classics from the funkier end of disco on vinyl with DJ Mike Atkinson. Free

Saturday 17 August

Frolicked’s the Alchemist – Market Place – 11 am, 1 and 3 pm

Join Frolicked Puppet Theatre for this fabulous and funny puppet show featuring a hapless medieval scientist and his increasingly desperate attempts to turn lead into gold. Free

Picnic in the Park – Knaresborough House grounds – 12 noon to 5 pm

feva’s free outdoor festival event, facilitated by FT Audio Visual. Emcee is DJ Trev. Live music starts with Robin van Zelst and Serious Raid; then Hot Sauce, a great party outfit; next, the Diamonds, possibly the best 60’s cover band hereabouts; then Omega Era, and ends with Chequered Past, an energetic 5-piece playing mod, ska, punk and new wave. Links with Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival. Free

Lions Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – 12 noon to 11 pm

Second day of the Lions’ Beer Festival, featuring the best of British beer. The afternoon coincides with Picnic in the Park. Live musical entertainment in the evening. Free entry

March of the Mermaids – starts from Henshaws 1 pm, march at 3 pm

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre presents feva’s annual ‘March of the Mermaids’. Come dressed as either a mermaid or a pirate. The Gossip (a group of mermaids) departs at 3 pm on a short, guided march. Prizes for best dressed mermaids and pirates. Themed mermaid craft activity from 11 am. Diversity Disco after the march. Free

Open Mic – Carriages – 12 noon to 5 pm

Opportunity knocks for the musically talented. Book an advanced slot via Carriages: 01423 867041, enquiries@carriagesknaresborough.co.uk. £10

Leather Tooling Workshop – Station Haus – 1 to 3 pm

Learn basic leather tooling skills to create a coater carving your initials or a Celtic design. No under 16s. Book at venue 01423 863004. £30 includes materials.

The Conjurors – Frazer – doors open 7 pm

The Conjurors are back. The Harrogate Society of Magicians present “The Greatest Show.” Combining magic, mind reading and mystery, this show promises an evening guests will not forget. £10, concessions £8 @

Reggae by the River – Mother Shipton’s pub – 7.30 pm

Enjoy music and a great barbecue in the grounds of our atmospheric old pub. Food and fun for families and friends. Free entry

Sunday 18 August

Bob’s Your Uncle – Market Place – 11 am, 12, 1, 2 and 3 pm

Bob is back! Come along for this final day of feva and enjoy his much-loved mix of family fun and magic. Free

Live Music from Robbie Miller – Carriages – 12 noon

Music by Robbie Miller and barbecue. Music free; barbecue £10

Lions’ Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – 12 noon to 5 pm

Pot luck day of the Lions’ Beer Festival starting at noon and lasting until the beer runs out or 5 pm. Enjoy what’s left. Free entry

Knaresborough Silver Band – Knaresborough House – 1 to 2.30 pm

An unmissable chance to enjoy the award-winning Knaresborough Silver Band playing its annual free concert on the terrace as an accompaniment to the afternoon at the Beer Festival. Free

Let’s Sing Hamilton the Musical – King James’s School – doors open 1.30 pm

An afternoon workshop by Knaresborough Choral singing from the musical ‘Hamilton’, the world-shattering hip-hop musical, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, about the life of the US founding father Alexander Hamilton. Musical director Robert Marsh; piano accompanist Beryl Pankhurst. No previous singing experience required. Tickets from Art in the Mill and online from www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com. £5 includes music

Singaround with Knaresborough Acoustic – Mother Shipton’s pub – drop in between 3 and 6 pm

Enjoy a ‘singaround’ with Knaresborough Acoustic Club and friends. Free

Open Mic feva – Six Poor Folk – 7.30 pm

Celebrating local talent, all welcome to play/sing. Pink is the theme. Free entry

All details are correct at the time of going to press.

feva Visual Arts Trail

Special art exhibitions are held throughout the town during the Festival.

a RAY’S ART-FULL SHOW

8, Whiteway Head, Calcutt, HG5 8LE

Daily during feva 11am – 4pm

A rich and varied collection of illustrations (including Postman Pat), paintings, and drawings; framed, mounted or in browsing folders.

www.raymutimer-artist.co.uk

01423 867808

b HENSHAWS’ ARTISTS AT THE CASTLE

Knaresborough Castle, Castle Yard HG5 8AS

Daily during feva 11.30am – 4pm

Discover artworks in unexpected places all around the Castle by the talented artists from Henshaws’ Arts and Crafts Centre in this exciting pop-up celebration of Henshaws’ 21st birthday.

www.harrogate.gov.uk/museums

01423 556188

c SUMMER SALON: PAPER VIEW AND MASQUERADE

Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough HG5 8AU

Mon to Sat 9.30am – 5.30pm, Sun 11am – 5pm

This year’s summer showcase takes inspiration from paper and selected artists celebrate its many applications and qualities in their work and including a collection of new papier-mâché masks, entitled ‘Masquerade’ by Annie Stothert.

www.artinthemill.co.uk

01423 862963

d WATERSCAPES

Gracious Street Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Street, HG5 8AN

Fri 9 to Sat 17 Aug, 10am – 4pm.

Shirley Vine’s annual exhibition: Scenes of the River Nidd and other Yorkshire

and Cornwall waterscapes. The artist will be painting on site throughout the week. Also exhibiting paintings from Park Grove classes and a Fairtrade Stall.

www.srvine.co.uk

e WHAT CAUGHT MY EYE!

Gracious Street Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Street, HG5 8AN

Fri 9 to Sat 17 Aug, 10am – 4pm

Paintings, drawings, prints and photographs by retired art teacher and local artist Brian Souter. Brian studied Graphic Design at Leeds College of Art and then taught at Charterhouse for 34 years and now lectures on the History of Art.

f KNARESBOROUGH ART SOCIETY SUMMER EXHIBITION

Gracious Street Methodist Church, Gracious Street, HG5 8AN

Sat 17 Aug only, 10am – 5pm

An opportunity to view the latest works by members of Knaresborough

Art Society in a wide range of styles and media, including paintings and cards

for sale.

www.knaresboroughartssociety.org.uk

g DRAWN TO KNARESBOROUGH

Tanacetum Studio, 14 Kirkgate, HG5 8AD

10am – 4pm daily during feva

Sherry Doyal, fibre and basketry artist at Studio Tanacetum is also hosting

Knaresborough drawings by David Goldberg.

www.tanacetum.co.uk

h ART HISTORY

Chris Holmes Antiques and Art, 22-24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AA

Friday 9 Aug, 10.30am-3pm, and open in the evening, 6pm-8.30pm

Saturdays and Weekdays 10.30am-5.30pm, Sundays 11am-3pm.

Antique & Art Gallery showcasing curated aesthetic vision channelled through artists, antiquity and objects. The dialogue between art, design and history. Contemporary painter Chloë Holt RCA FRSA and sculptor Sharon Griffin.

www.chrisholmesantiques.co.uk

i ECLECTIC BY DESIGN

Station Haus, Unit 7, Station Road, Knaresborough HG5 9AA

10am – 4pm daily during feva

Local arts and crafts by artists Tribal Wolf Leathers, Gutter Mouse and the Glass Lady and others. Artist will be working in the studio throughout the festival, come along and see what they do.

Tel: 01423 863004

j ART AT THE TERRACE CAFÉ

The Hub @St John’s Church, serving teas on the terrace

Preview evening Fri 9 Aug 7.30pm

Sat 10 to Sun 18 Aug, 10.30am – 4.30pm

A varied and exciting exhibition by three local artists who paint in different styles and media: Peter Kearney, Lois Folkard, and John Fisher. Bill Bradshaw also exhibits his very popular turned wood.

k. 21: A celebration of the Arts and Crafts Centre’s 21st Birthday

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, 50 Bond End, Knaresborough

Daily during feva 9am – 4pm

The arts and crafts Summer exhibition is a celebration of our 21st Birthday. The Arts and Crafts centre opened back in 1998 and has gone from strength to strength since. Come and marvel at the wonderful creations of our art makers. Featuring pottery, jewellery, papier mâché, woodwork, print and textile exhibits.

www.henshaws.org.uk/what-we-offer/arts-crafts/

01423 541888

l. NOT THE NORM 19

Studio 3, Finkle Street

Sats and Suns 2 – 4pm, Weekdays 11am -4pm. Closed Monday 12 Aug.

Local artist, Norma Galley, is exhibiting an eclectic mix of vibrant paintings, kiln formed glass and unique jewellery. This is her 19th show at feva since its inception.

www.normagalley-artist.com

m ‘ART-WELL’ – ORB COMMUNITY ARTS

Elephant & Castle Yard, Off High Street, HG5 0EQ (next to Frazer Theatre)

Fri 9 Aug to Sat 17 Aug (closed Sundays) 10am-4pm

Artspace@Orb presents an exhibition of original paintings, prints, mosaic and multimedia works of art, created by artists from Orb’s well-being Art & Craft Groups. Free.

01423 202028

www.orb-arts.org

n Art Exhibition by the pupils of Kings James’s School

Chaloner Hall, King James’s School, Knaresborough

Thursday 16 Aug, 1 to 6pm

This exhibition will showcase the work of pupils doing Art and Photography. Examination results in the Art Department are well above the national average. Many A Level students progress either to a Foundation Course in Art or to university courses in History of Art or Combined Arts.

http://www.king-james.co.uk/

Flavours of feva

Tea on the Terrace – The HUB@St John’s

Through feva on 10, 12, 13 Aug and on 15, 16, 17 Aug from 10.30 am to 4 pm. Coffee, light lunches and afternoon tea.

And on 11, 14 and 18 Aug from12 to 4.30 pm. Light lunches and afternoon tea.

Enjoy savouries and sweets in our lovely bright church hall or outside on the terrace with tremendous views over the Nidd.

Ugly Duckling Knaresborough

Fridays 9 and 16 August; and Saturdays 10 and 17 August

5pm to 7pm

Enjoy a great start to the evening with a bottle of red, or a chilled bottle of rose or wine, alongside an antipasti platter for two. £19.95. Bright and spacious indoor room and outdoor river seating available. Booking essential 01423 868090

Blind Jack’s pub

Brewery Tap Takeover and Pop Up Kitchen

9 August from 4 pm

Blind Jack’s hosts a brewery tap takeover, accompanied by a pop-up kitchen offering the finest grilled cheese street food. Free entry

Number 13

Around the World in 13 Meze

Tuesday 13 August. Two sittings from 5pm and from 7.30pm.

Take a trip exploring tastes from all corners globe and munch your way through a platter built for sharing. BYO – bring your own tipple. £13 per person. Booking essential on 077255 78599; hello@thirteencastlegate.com

Six Poor Folk

Mexican Feast

Thursday 15 August, Two sittings at 6 and at 8 pm

Selection of Mexican foods provided by our friends from Elkantina of Wetherby, including dessert and Mexican Punch served in our secret garden. £20 upfront; £22 on the door. Book via 07966342624; Knaresborough@sixpoorfolk.com

Six Poor Folk

Gin feva

Saturday 17 August from 5 pm

Rebecca from the Gin Shack will serve a selection of gins, hopefully from the garden

