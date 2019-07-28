Harrogate Town v Spennymoor

Harrogate Town finished their pre-season friendlies with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Spennymoor Town.
As the Town faithful arrived at the CNG they were confronted with the news that last season’s star central defender, Callum Howe, had been transferred to next Saturday’s opponents, Solihull Moors.
As the match commenced it was Town who made a barnstorming start that left the Moors, two goals down after only ten minutes.
An early,Joe Leesley, free kick was headed wide by Mark Beck, but on five minutes, Jack Muldoon got behind the Moors defence and centred for Brendan Kiernan to beat Matt Gould from close range.
Town kept up the pressure with Warren Burrell and Leesley releasing Jack Emmett down the left touchline,and visiting skipper, Chris Mason, could only divert his low centre for a corner, from which Connor Hall headed wide.
However, seconds later, a Will Smith, back header from yet another Leesley free kick, doubled Town’s lead.
The Moors were finding it hard to deal with Town’s aerial assaults, and a Beck header from George Smith’s pinpoint centre, sailed just wide of the upright.
Spennymoor, who were playing an attractive passing game, at last began to pose a threat.Town custodian,James Belshaw,could only parry a powerful drive into the path of Adam Boyes, but Smith managed to stab the ball for a corner,only to see the official’s flag already raised for offside.
Moments later, the visitors created their best chance of the match when Jamie Chandler found Ben McKenna on the right wing,and his cross was met by the head of the onrushing, Andrew Johnson, whose powerful header rattled the frame of Town’s goal.
But Town soon made it three when Leesley’s shot from range drifted over Gould into the net.
The rest of the half was one way traffic as Town dominated, with Leesley and Emmett shooting narrowly over and Beck heading a Kiernan cross onto the crossbar.
As the half drew to a close, Town completed the scoring when Beck was left unmarked at the far post,to easily nod in Leesley’s corner.
The first part of the second half was played in torrential rain,but McKenna made light of the conditions with a superb run and cross, which James Roberts headed wide of Belshaw’s goal.
The game began to take on the air of an exhibition match,with Town well in control,although,Mark Anderson, threatened with a dipping volley over Town’s bar.
A late run from Emmett, ended with a flashing drive over the top of the Spennymoor goal.
The last action,almost provided Town with a fifth goal,when Lloyd Kerry’s cross was met by the head of Jon Stead,only for Gould to tip over the bar from point blank range.
So the serious action begins next Saturday, the 3rd of August,when Town entertain,Solihull Moors.
Harrogate Town 4 Spennymoor Town 0 Att.374