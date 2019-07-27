  • carnival-harrogate_DSC05279.jpg
In pictures: Harrogate Carnival does its best during a day of rain

Published on in Culture/Harrogate/News
Billed as a prelude to the UCI, the Carnival was commissioned by Harrogate Borough Council and was funded from the Leeds City Region Business Rates Pool funds.

The Harrogate BID also commissioned additional street entertainers in the town centre, to support trade in the town centre.

The parade set-off from the Cenotaph at 11am today (27 July 2019) and during heavy rain, it was a real challenge for all involved. Considering the weather, there was a good turnout with crowds lining the entire route around the town centre and down to Valley Gardens.

Numbers in the Valley Gardens were very limited by the ongoing rain storms. The weather only broke mid-afternoon, allowing the town centre street entertainers to venture out.





